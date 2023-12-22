UN Security Council delays vote on Gaza aid, talks continue

United Nations Security Council diplomats delayed until Dec 22 a vote on a resolution to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza and another round of talks took place in Egypt to try to get warring Israel and Hamas to agree on a new truce, so hostages can be released. The UN vote was delayed despite the United States saying it can now support an amended proposal that would demand that Israel and Hamas allow the use of “all available routes” for humanitarian deliveries.

After weeks of talks and a vote delayed for days, the vote by the Security Council was delayed again until Dec 22. The humanitarian pause led to the release of more than 100 hostages held by Hamas and in exchange, 240 Palestinians were freed from Israeli jails. Fourteen Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in three separate attacks on Dec 21 in northern, central and southern Gaza Strip





