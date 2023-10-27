UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and Hamas

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, taking the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel's 75-year-old history on Oct 7.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the General Assembly resolution"means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing".

The General Assembly also"firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population." The General Assembly called for"the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive." It did not name Hamas anywhere in the text. headtopics.com

"Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel's hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens," he said."It is the law-abiding democracy of Israel, against modern-day Nazis."

