UN judges to rule on Israeli military campaign in Gaza

On Jan 25, Israeli strikes killed 20 Palestinians queuing for food aid in Gaza City. UN judges in The Hague will rule on Jan 26 whether to order Israel to suspend its military campaign in Gaza. Efforts are underway to negotiate a new deal for a ceasefire and release of more Israeli hostages.





Israeli Forces Bombard Gaza Ahead of Hamas Announcement on HostagesIsraeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Jan 15 ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend. Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks. The Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza. In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived. “This whole neighbourhood is destroyed. Not a single house has been spared,” she said, standing before mounds of rubble. “They killed all our dreams here. The house where I grew up and spent all my childhood,” Ms Baz said, her voice trembling

Israeli air strike kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza CityTwelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said. Israel’s forces bombarded targets across Gaza on Jan 15, ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israelis held hostage by the Palestinian militant group shown in a video clip at the weekend.

Protest in Tel Aviv for Release of Israeli Hostages in GazaA 24-hour protest in Tel Aviv on Jan 13 calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and marking 100 days since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. The trauma inflicted by the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust has not faded. Just over 100 days after Oct 7, enduring pain is a key reason why polls in Israel show consistently high support for its military offensive in Gaza, even as optimism over whether it can achieve its stated goals has started to erode.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza StripTwenty-four Israeli soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip, marking the biggest single-day toll for Israel since the conflict began. The soldiers were killed when a tank was hit by grenades, causing the collapse of two buildings they had mined for demolition. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as one of the most difficult days since the war erupted.

Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Causes Casualties and DestructionIsraeli forces bombarded a vocational training centre in Khan Younis, Gaza, causing casualties and destruction. The attack received condemnation from the United States.

Israeli Shelling Kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza StripIsraeli forces carry out shelling and air strikes in Khan Younis area, resulting in the death of 14 Palestinians. Refugee camps in Gaza Strip heavily bombarded.

