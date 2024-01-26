UN Judges to Rule on Israel's Military Campaign in Gaza

United Nations judges in The Hague will rule on Friday (Jan 26) whether to order Israel to suspend its military campaign in Gaza as Israeli forces continued to pound the main southern city of Khan Younis, from where thousands of Gazans were fleeing to the south. The Israeli military said on Friday that it was engaged in "intensive battles in the heart of Khan Younis", with forces striking dozens of Hamas fighters and infrastructure from the air and ground.

It said forces also fired at Hamas targets in northern Gaza and along the Gaza coastline





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN judges to rule on Israeli military campaign in GazaUN judges in The Hague will rule on Jan 26 whether to order Israel to suspend its military campaign in Gaza as officials push ahead with efforts to negotiate a new deal for a ceasefire and release of more Israeli hostages.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in GazaSouth Africa presents arguments at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, while Israel rejects the accusations and accuses South Africa of supporting Hamas.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Israel rejects accusations of genocide in GazaIsrael has rejected accusations brought by South Africa at the United Nations' top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel's Attacks on Gaza Kill 151, Including 11 in Single HouseIsrael's latest attacks on Gaza have killed at least 151 people, including 11 in a single house. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel Amid Gaza ConflictUnited States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Jan 8 before heading on to Israel after warning that the Gaza war could spread across the region without concerted peace efforts. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the intensity of the offensive in Gaza signalled his country’s determination to destroy militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza. Israel and Hezbollah often trade fire across the Lebanese border.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Israeli Shelling Kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza StripIsraeli forces carry out shelling and air strikes in Khan Younis area, resulting in the death of 14 Palestinians. Refugee camps in Gaza Strip heavily bombarded.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »