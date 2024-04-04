UN Human Rights Body Takes Measures Against Myanmar and Iran

The UN's leading human rights body agreed Thursday (Apr 4) to measures aimed at putting pressure on Myanmar and Iran , whose governments have been accused of using violence against their people. The Human Rights Council made up of 47 member countries, backed by consensus a measure that calls on governments to avoid exporting or selling jet fuel to Myanmar if they believe itsmight use the fuel to violate human rights in the war-wracked southeast Asian country.

It also urged a halt to the illegal transfer of weapons, munitions and other military equipment to Myanmar. An independent expert commissioned by the council warned last month that Myanmar’s military government is escalating violence against civilians as it faces more setbacks on the battlefield against pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups. The military seized power more than three years ago from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi triggering widespread nonviolent opposition that was met with deadly forc

