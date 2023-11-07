UN Expresses Concern About Heavy Fighting in Northern Myanmar

The United Nations expressed concern about heavy fighting between the army and ethnic minority groups in northern Myanmar, which has resulted in civilian casualties and the displacement of over 30,000 people. The UN spokesperson stated that airstrikes have caused civilian casualties and tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced since October 26. The Secretary-General emphasized the need to protect civilians and called for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

