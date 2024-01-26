UN Court Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide in Gaza Conflict

The United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza. The court also called for improvements in the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians. However, it did not demand an immediate ceasefire. The court stated that Israel must provide basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions faced by Palestinians.





