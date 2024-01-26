UN court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians

The United Nations' top court ordered Israel on Friday to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa. The court said Israel must ensure its forces did not commit genocide and take measures to improve the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.

South Africa accused Israel of 'genocidal' acts that were intended to cause the 'destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group'. It urged the court to order Israel to 'immediately suspend' its military operations in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach the civilians there





