A Ukrainian woman is making waves on social media with her strikingly “unnatural” appearance, sparking a viral sensation. While some users are jesting about her unconventional features becoming the latest beauty trend, others suggest a niche group of men finds her look appealing. Ukrainian model Anastasiia Pokreshch, dubbed to have the ‘world’s biggest cheeks’ from multiple plastic surgeries, is set for yet another operation.

The 33-year-old from Kyiv has undergone numerous procedures since age 26, aiming to achieve her extreme look. Despite receiving praise from fans, concerns about her health are mounting as she plans surgeries with minimal intervals. Her recent breast enhancement surgery, documented on Instagram, garnered mixed reactions, with many urging her to cease further alterations. She is hideous. Her little, five minutes of fame will rapidly die down leaving her a sad and unhappy mess

IndependentSG

