Ukrainian forces struggle to penetrate Russian defensive lines

In eastern Ukraine, where another gruelling winter is descending - along with it a likely freeze in major frontline movements - one Ukrainian soldier had a grim assessment of the conflict."I've been saying that for some time now already. Step by step we're losing the war," the serviceman, who uses the call sign"Mudryi" (Wise), told AFP.

The frontline between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces occupying the east and south of the country has barely moved since last November, despite repeated Russian strikes and a Ukraine's General Valery Zaluzhny surprised observers of the invasion this week with an unusually candid assessment that the warring parties had reached a deadlock along the sprawling front. "Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate," he told the British magazine, The Economist. The comments poured cold water on the highly-touted counteroffensive that Ukraine launched this summer after stockpiling Western weapons and training new recruits

