Ukraine's Zelenskyy denies war with Russia at stalemate

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied on Saturday (Nov 3) that Ukraine's war with Russia had reached a "stalemate", pushing back at suggestions Western leaders were lobbying for peace talks. The sprawling frontline between the two warring sides has barely moved in almost a year, with one senior Ukrainian official warning this week that the conflict was deadlocked.

The Ukrainian leader also rejected the idea Western countries were putting pressure on him to enter negotiations with Russia, amid reports US and EU officials had spoken to Kyiv about what such talks would entail. "No one among our partners is pressuring us to sit down with Russia, talk to it, and give it something," he said. With the war now in its 20th month and Ukraine struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive, Zelenskyy has routinely met Western leaders in a bid to stave off fatigue from the conflict. "Of course, it's clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus," Zelenskyy said. "We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine," he said, but added:"I am absolutely sure we will overcome this challenge.

