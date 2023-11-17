Ukraine's Energy Company Calls for More Missile Defense Systems

Ukraine's largest private energy company is prepared for another winter and Russian attacks, but it requires additional missile defense systems for its power plants to operate safely, according to CEO Maxim Timchenko. Following Russia's invasion in February 2022, European countries have provided essential supplies such as transformers, cables, and generators to ensure the country's electricity and heating needs are met during the harsh winter.

