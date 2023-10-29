Ukraine eyes global peace summit this year, says deputy foreign minister

A view shows a multi-storey residential building damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)Ukraine aims to hold a global"peace summit" of world leaders this year, Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said on Sunday (Oct 29) after international representatives met in Malta over the weekend to discuss Kyiv's peace formula for its war with Russia.

"This aim remains necessary and possible ... it has been demonstrated that there is interest in this," Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi told Reuters by phone shortly after concluding his meetings. Heads of state and heads of government would attend the meeting, he said.

The Malta meeting on Saturday and Sunday was attended in person or online by representatives from 66 countries, Kyiv said, with over 20 more countries participating than at the last such meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.Tochytskyi said the Malta meeting discussed five points of the 10-point formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year: Nuclear safety, food security, energy security, release of prisoners and deported persons, and territorial integrity. headtopics.com

The deputy minister said Ukraine's efforts to win over"Global South" countries were not affected by differing positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, although it could make it more difficult to focus the spotlight on Ukraine.

"Do military events in other corners (of the world) make it more difficult? Of course they can, but this is another vindication that President Zelenskyy's formula is important, as it is about peace." Ukraine has sought for months to build ties with African, Asian and Latin American governments, but has found its support for Israel at odds with the positions of some of those countries. headtopics.com

Tochytskyi confirmed China did not attend the Malta meeting despite efforts from Ukraine to get Beijing to send a representative.

