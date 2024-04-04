UK Tourist Amazed by Singapore but Not Convinced to Live There

Despite finding our little red dot an amazing place to visit, one UK tourist is not convinced that he wants to live here. "It's absolutely amazing, such a cool place. But will I live here? No. Not because it is bad, but simply because it is too hot," said Hamilton in his two-minute clip. "Singapore as a whole, is way ahead of the world. You'll just be in awe at how futuristic and how the place works," said Hamilton, a portrait artist from Ireland.

He shared several things that he noticed and admired about the country, such as the Green Man Plus card readers at traffic lights which allows a longer time for elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to cross the road. "It is such a cool place, lots of stuff to do. Everyone is respectful, polite and clean," he added. "And everyone picks up litter.

