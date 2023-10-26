Ubisoft sticks to full-year guidance after Q2 revenue beat

FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File PhotoFrench video game producer Ubisoft confirmed on Thursday its guidance for the current financial year, as the company expressed confidence in its line-up after it beat its net booking estimate for the second quarter.

The maker of the blockbuster"Rainbow Six" franchise reported net bookings of 554.8 million euros ($584.43 million) for the three months until September 30, well above its target of 350 million euros. Ubisoft, which has been dogged by game cancellations and delays, reiterated its forecast of a full-year non-IFRS operating income around 400 million euros, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year.

