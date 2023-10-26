Ubisoft confirms guidance after Q2 revenue beat, headcount drops

The maker of the blockbuster"Rainbow Six franchise reported net bookings of €554.8 million (US$584.09 million)for the three months to Sep 30, well above its target of €350 million.

"Activity was mostly driven by the performance of our back-catalogue" co-founder and chief executive Yves Guillemot said in a statement, with added sales momentum from The Crew Motorfest and pre-shipments of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft, which has been dogged by game cancellations and delays, reiterated its forecast of a full-year non-IFRS operating income around €400 million, without releasing the other large game it had initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current fiscal year. headtopics.com

The group reported operating income of €16.1 million for the six months to end September, after a loss of 215.3 million euros in the same period last year. Ubisoft's remaining 2023-24 line-up of games will include the long-delayed Skull & Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, alongside free-to-play titles such as Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence.

