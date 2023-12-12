U.S. seizes half a million dollars in digital currency from Chinese man involved in crypto-investment fraud

The United States has seized digital currency worth about half a million dollars from an account registered to a Chinese man who featured in a Reuters investigation into crypto-investment fraud run from Southeast Asia. U.S. authorities said the scam that prompted the seizure involved a crypto-investment fraud known as pig butchering. In such schemes, fraudsters manipulate unsuspecting people they meet online, persuading them to invest in bogus crypto schemes. The U.S.

Secret Service seized the crypto from an account in the name of Wang Yicheng in June, according to a document filed by U.S. authorities in federal court in Massachusetts. The crypto was worth about $500,000 at the time. Money initially stolen from a Massachusetts victim was traced to Wang’s account, the Nov. 21 filing sai





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Brands Target Wealthy Chinese Entrepreneur as Middle-Class Spending Power DeclinesLuxury brands are increasingly targeting wealthy Chinese entrepreneur Diana Wang as the spending power of the middle-class declines in China's post-pandemic economic slowdown.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

NTU to offer undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will offer its own undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024 that is designed for Singapore's healthcare needs.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US President Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talksUS President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwanese and Chinese victims forced to work at scam compound in CambodiaA Taiwanese man forced to work at a scam compound in Cambodia is seen being tortured (left), while a Chinese victim (right) was injured after jumping from the fourth floor of a Cambodian scam compound.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singapore to Support Small Island States in Climate Change FundSingapore will not claim from the climate change fund but will assist small island states in accessing the funds.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »