Tyson Foods recalls dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 13,500kg of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers said they found small metal pieces in them. The recall affects the nuggets produced on Sept 5, with a 'best if used by' date of Sept 4, 2024. The products were shipped to distributors in several US states.

