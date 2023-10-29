Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor Bahru

Three suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a Malaysian man were arrested in Johor Bahru on Friday.JOHOR BAHRU – The police have apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man.

Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the suspects, who are in their 20s, were arrested at about 5.30am on Friday. “At 3.41am on Friday, we received information from the public about a fight involving sharp objects that had occurred in the Johor Bahru area, which resulted in the death of a local man.

“Based on preliminary investigation, we found stab marks on the victim’s chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder, and back as well as wounds on his fingers and cheek.Siblings of abused girl, whose remains were found in a pot, are in alternative care: MSF headtopics.com

‘Always had a smile to give’: Friend speaks fondly of Sri Lanka woman allegedly killed by husband in S’pore“While attempting to locate them, we found a suspicious car. When the police tried to make further checks on the vehicle, the driver sped off until Jalan Tun Dr Ismail before losing control and skidding. The car crashed into two other vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar.”When contacted, AC Raub confirmed that two of the suspects are Singaporean men and one is a Malaysian woman.

“One of the suspects has criminal records involving drug cases, and all three tested positive for methamphetamine. We have also seized a knife handle, a knife, two shirts, two trousers and three phones,” he said. headtopics.com

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act. “One of the suspects, who was driving the car and sped off upon checks by the police, is also being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

