Two MPs from The Workers’ Party Announce Motion on Reducing Living Costs

Two MPs from The Workers’ Party—Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) and Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC)—announced that they had,” is the subject of the motion, and the WP said it would engage in robust debate with the government concerning measures that can be taken to reduce the burdens people feel due to increases in living costs.

The WP explained the background for the motion, saying that the pressures from higher living costs have been a recurrent issue in many of the engagements they’ve had on the ground with residents.Many have expressed their concerns to us around the concurrent price increases for food, water, housing, and both public and private transport, among others. With the Goods & Services Tax (GST) scheduled to increase yet again to nine per cent in 2024, this could add further pressures to the cost of living crisis faced by many Singaporeans and their families,”The party believes that raising the topic is relevant at the moment since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have brought about inflationary measures that have affected the world, forcing everyone, including Singaporeans, to “adjust to the new realities.”“On top of inflation due to economic adjustments, our fellow Singaporeans have also been hit by rising costs and prices of public goods and services, and the schedule of increases will extend into 2025, for another two year

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: 5th POFMA order issued to Reform Party head Kenneth JeyaretnamHe is now required to post the correction notice on all the platforms where he published his article, as well as a link to the government’s clarifications

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: When young workers quit jobs to pursue passion – and parents support themAcross Singapore, Gen Zers are saying they want to make a career out of something that excites them. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Rashford birthday party 'unacceptable' after derby defeat says Ten HagManchester United forward Marcus Rashford's birthday party celebrations hours after the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend were "unacceptable" manager Erik ten Hag has said.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Chevron struggles to exit Myanmar gas project after nearly two yearsWASHINGTON : Nearly two years after U.S. energy company Chevron condemned violence and human rights abuses in Myanmar and announced it would leave, the company said it still holds assets there, including a portion of an offshore gas field in a venture with the state energy company.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Fundraiser for Gaza surpasses $4.6m in two weeks, collection extended till Nov 17The funds raised will be used to provide aid for those affected by the Israel-Hamas War. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Fund-raiser for Gaza surpasses $4.6m in two weeks, collection extended till Nov 17The funds raised will be used to provide aid for those affected by the Israel-Hamas War. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »