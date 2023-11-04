Two MPs from The Workers’ Party Announce Motion on Reducing Living Costs

Two MPs from The Workers’ Party—Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) and Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC)—announced that they had,” is the subject of the motion, and the WP said it would engage in robust debate with the government concerning measures that can be taken to reduce the burdens people feel due to increases in living costs.
The WP explained the background for the motion, saying that the pressures from higher living costs have been a recurrent issue in many of the engagements they’ve had on the ground with residents.Many have expressed their concerns to us around the concurrent price increases for food, water, housing, and both public and private transport, among others. With the Goods & Services Tax (GST) scheduled to increase yet again to nine per cent in 2024, this could add further pressures to the cost of living crisis faced by many Singaporeans and their families,”The party believes that raising the topic is relevant at the moment since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have brought about inflationary measures that have affected the world, forcing everyone, including Singaporeans, to “adjust to the new realities.”“On top of inflation due to economic adjustments, our fellow Singaporeans have also been hit by rising costs and prices of public goods and services, and the schedule of increases will extend into 2025, for another two year
Singapore Headlines
