Two Men Rescue Turtle and Stingray Caught in Fishing Net

It took them about thirty minutes to free the turtle, and the task was made more difficult by the weight of the 100m long net. Two men who spotted a large turtle and blue-spotted ribbontail stingray caught in a 100m-long fishing net managed to free both animals and pull the net to shore to prevent other creatures from getting trapped.

Mr Andrew Kemp, a hotelier, was on his yacht and Mr Scott Tucker, a tech professional who works in the field of artificial intelligence, was on his jet ski when they spotted the turtle in the net off Lazarus Island. Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Kemp, 58, said the turtle was a critically endangered hawksbill, and large for its kind – about 1.5m from tip to tail. He said: “It was thrashing about and properly caught. Its head, flippers and back were all trapped.” He dived into the water to cut the turtle loose. Mr Tucker, who is from New Zealand and declined to give his age, said he pulled up the net to the side of his jetski to hold the turtle still while Mr Kemp worked to free i





