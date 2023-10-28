Türkiye-Israel ties in tatters over Erdogan address

The decision delivered a body blow to the sides' nascent efforts to restore political and economic relations after a decade of all but frozen ties.

They were also restarting discussions on a US-backed natural gas pipeline project that could have formed the basis for much closer and more lasting cooperation in the coming years. Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Oct 7 during which they killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seized more than 220 hostages.

Erodgan's Islamic-rooted party staged a massive rally in Istanbul on Saturday that the president said drew an estimated a crowd of 1.5 million people.He accused the Israel government of behaving like a"war criminal" and trying to"eradicate" Palestinians. headtopics.com

Israeli ordered the return of all diplomatic staff from Türkiye moments after Erdogan finished his remarks. Erdogan told Saturday's rally that Israel was"a pawn in the region" that was being used by Western powers to stamp their authority on the Middle East."If we leave aside some conscientious voices ... the massacre in Gaza is entirely the work of the West."

