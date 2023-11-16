Turkey to Debate Sweden's NATO Membership Bid

A Turkish parliament commission is set to debate and likely approve Sweden's Nato membership bid on Thursday, in the latest step toward expanding the Western bloc after 18 months of delays that frustrated some allies and extracted some concessions. In May of last year, President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections to both Swedish and Finnish requests to join the military alliance. The Nordic states made the bids in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey ratified Finland's bid in April but, along with Nato member Hungary, has kept Sweden waiting, demanding that Stockholm take more steps to crack down on what it sees as terrorists in its jurisdictio

