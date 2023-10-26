Tunisian police detain head of Football Federation on suspicion of corruption

TUNIS : Tunisian police arrested Wadi Al Jari, the president of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTT), over suspicion of financial corruption, officials said on Thursday.

Chokri Hamda, the spokesman for the Ministry of Sports said that the arrest of Al Jari, an influential figure, was due to financial corruption and an improper contract between the football federation and the technical director.

