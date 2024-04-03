Tsunami Unlikely to Affect Singapore After Taiwan Earthquake

Any tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore. The earthquake was detected around 3,160km north-east of Singapore in Taiwan at 7.

58am Singapore time, and a tsunami may be generated near the epicentre. The quake hit at a depth of 15.5km just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, and a tsunami warning was issued to the Philippines and islands of southern Japan.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tsunami due to Taiwan quake unlikely to affect Singapore, no reports of tremors here: NEASINGAPORE - Any tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore. According to an alert released by the National Environment Agency's (NEA) mobile app myENV at about 8.20am on April 3, there were no reports of tremors in Singapore.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Taiwan quake: Tsunami unlikely to affect Singapore, no reports of tremors hereA tsunami warning was earlier issued to the Philippines and islands of southern Japan.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Taiwan unlikely to affect SingaporeAny tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Major Taiwan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across regionTAIPEI — A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east on Wednesday (April 3) morning, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Strong 7.2 magnitude quake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issuedThe quake, which had an epicentre 18km from Hualien, knocked out power in several parts of Taipei.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Taiwan, JapanTAIPEI — A major earthquake hit Taiwan's east shortly before 8am local time on Wednesday (April 3), prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »