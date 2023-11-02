Trifecta: Asia's first surf-skate-snow destination in Orchard Road

Introductory classes are available across its arenas, with certified instructors ensuring that beginners quickly grasp the fundamentals, while seasoned riders can refine their skills in the specially designed facilities. (You can ride solo or shareThe jewel in Trifecta’s crown is its largest indoor surf arena in Asia. Stretching 10 meters wide with waves up to 1.5 meters high, this surf pool uses Citywave’s Deep-Water technology, which offers adjustable wave sizes for various skill levels.

No snow mountains in Singapore? No problem, Trifecta’s Snow Arena features 4-directional rotation ski simulators that replicate natural mountain terrain. With speeds of up to 35 km/h and adjustable slope angles, these simulators cater to both beginners and seasoned riders, offering a risk-free space to sharpen their skills.

The skate bowl at Trifecta brings together elements from surfskating and skateboarding. Designed by skaters from Bali’s popular skate sports community like Pretty Poison and Amplitude Skate Park, it’s a dynamic addition to Orchard Road and its raving skate parks.

Some highlights include the the Lox N’ Roll (S$15) with garlic butter, smoked salmon, slaw, pickled cucumbers, capers and sumac red onion salad, and Sweet Chicks (S$18) with sriracha honey butter, fried chicken, spicy aioli, slaw, pickled cucumber, and double cheddar.

The closing music festival is simply a must attend with three stages and festival zones, and 28 music headliners from around the world like Ruel, Phum Viphurit, Fazerdaze, Lola Amour, and local favourites like Subsonic Eye, Ice Cream Sundays, and Cashew Chemists.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: 10 arrested for slew of shop thefts in Orchard Road and HarbourFrontTen people were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing over 90 pieces of clothing worth about $6,800. The seven men and three women, aged between 20 and 32, committed a slew of shop thefts along Orchard Road and HabourFront Walk, the police said in a statement on...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: 10 arrested for slew of shop thefts in Orchard Road and HarbourFrontThey allegedly stole over 90 pieces of clothing worth about $6,800. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Group of 10 arrested for allegedly stealing from shops at Orchard Road and HarbourFront, S$6,800 worth of clothing seizedSINGAPORE — Seven men and three women, aged 20 to 32, were arrested for a series of alleged shop theft cases along Orchard Road and Harbourfront Walk, involving about S$6,800 worth of clothing.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Forward Singapore: The long road to a new social compactBlueprint ambitious in its scale and scope. Some initiatives will be work in progress for many years. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Man arrested after allegedly exposing his genitals to women at Yio Chu Kang Road private estatesA 43-year-old man was arrested for a series of cases of sexual exposure.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: 1 killed, 6 hurt in Tampines accident: Drink driver in Merc 'treated road like Grand Prix driving circuit'A man who killed a Gojek driver and injured six others while driving a Mercedes-Benz drunk was sentenced to seven years’ jail on Friday.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕