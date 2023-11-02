Trifecta: Asia's first surf-skate-snow destination in Orchard Road

Introductory classes are available across its arenas, with certified instructors ensuring that beginners quickly grasp the fundamentals, while seasoned riders can refine their skills in the specially designed facilities. (You can ride solo or shareThe jewel in Trifecta’s crown is its largest indoor surf arena in Asia. Stretching 10 meters wide with waves up to 1.5 meters high, this surf pool uses Citywave’s Deep-Water technology, which offers adjustable wave sizes for various skill levels.
No snow mountains in Singapore? No problem, Trifecta’s Snow Arena features 4-directional rotation ski simulators that replicate natural mountain terrain. With speeds of up to 35 km/h and adjustable slope angles, these simulators cater to both beginners and seasoned riders, offering a risk-free space to sharpen their skills.
The skate bowl at Trifecta brings together elements from surfskating and skateboarding. Designed by skaters from Bali’s popular skate sports community like Pretty Poison and Amplitude Skate Park, it’s a dynamic addition to Orchard Road and its raving skate parks.
Some highlights include the the Lox N’ Roll (S$15) with garlic butter, smoked salmon, slaw, pickled cucumbers, capers and sumac red onion salad, and Sweet Chicks (S$18) with sriracha honey butter, fried chicken, spicy aioli, slaw, pickled cucumber, and double cheddar.
The closing music festival is simply a must attend with three stages and festival zones, and 28 music headliners from around the world like Ruel, Phum Viphurit, Fazerdaze, Lola Amour, and local favourites like Subsonic Eye, Ice Cream Sundays, and Cashew Chemists.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕
Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕