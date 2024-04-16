Tributes Pour in as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Steps Down

SINGAPORE - Over his 20-year tenure as Singapore ’s third prime minister , Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong developed a reputation for being a sharp and demanding leader with clear views and strong convictions.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information as well as Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, agreed. She recounted how PM Lee led the Solidarity Walk in 2009 during the global financial crisis. “It helps visitors see that we are a serious-minded country, committed at all levels to deep understanding of issues and not prone to go along with hype.”PM Lee Hsien Loong has announced that DPM Lawrence Wong will take over from him on 15 May 2024. Soon after, there was a...PM Lee has also pushed Singapore to expand its scope of involvement in various environmental issues, said Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment as well as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

Beyond laying the foundations for Singapore’s protection against climate change, PM Lee has also consistently endeavoured to implement changes that will have lasting impact on citizens’ daily lives.PM Lee Hsien Loong announced his decision to step down as Prime Minister today. While this had been well telegraphed, it...

He said the Prime Minister taught him to always think long term and plan for the future, “for the benefit of Singapore and Singaporeans, including future generations who are too young to vote and may not yet be born”.Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced that he will be handing over to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from 15...

In his tribute to PM Lee, Mr Zaqy said: “Today, we have broadened social safety nets, and I was privileged to have played a role when PM announced enhancements to our progressive wages policy , to uplift our lower-wage workers and bridge income inequality.”Today, PM Lee Hsien Loong announced that he relinquish his role as Prime Minister on 15 May 2024, and handing the rein...

