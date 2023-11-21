trending: New 'Hot Bedding' Trend on the Rise in Australia, Canada

Paying S$875 to share a bed with a total stranger is what some people have been doing. Soaring rental costs have given rise to 'hot bedding', a bedtime arrangement between roommates to help pinch pennies.





