Tree bark and ketchup made of bananas: Darren Lim tries unexpected fare in new documentary Wartime Food

PHOTO: Instagram/Darren LimHowever, local actor-host Darren Lim had an interesting finding while filming the new documentary Wartime Food — ketchup made of bananas.He said: "I have been to the Philippines many times, and would dip into some ketchup when eating street food. Other than being slightly sweeter, I didn't pay much attention to it.

"Through filming this documentary, I learnt that it is actually made of bananas and tastes like ketchup, and was invented by a chemist during the war. It's amazing!"He tried tree bark in China and recalled his grandfather's experiences with the war.

Darren shared: "When I was young, I heard my grandfather say that during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore, they ate tree bark to satisfy their hunger. While filming in China, we were directed by locals to a type of edible tree bark; the texture is unexpected and quite unique." headtopics.com

He also visited a 250km underground trench in Vietnam that was used as accommodations during the war, which left a deep impression on him. He said: "The trench seems airtight, but it actually had some hidden designs to ensure ventilation, which was very interesting and intelligent."

G-7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaChina slapped a blanket suspension of Japanese fish imports two months ago when Japan started the release of treated radioactive water. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Civil order in Gaza 'starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UNThousands of people broke into warehouses and distribution centres in Gaza, taking flour and other basic survival items. Read more ⮕

Woman posts video of teen boy stealing the food she orderedThe young thief had made away with the food by 3:32 am, a mere eight minutes after delivery. Read more ⮕

'It's like having a friend': Gen Z girls on how Sonny Angels have stolen their heartsSINGAPORE — Student Jolie Lim got her first Sonny Angel doll out of plain curiosity. After one of the 8cm-tall naked cherub angel figurines caught her eye at Tokyu Hands in Jewel Changi Airport in December 2020, she just had to get it. 'I thought they were really silly. They bring me joy,' said Lim, who purchased a doll donning... Read more ⮕

US, South Korea hold joint air exercises with 130 warplanesSEOUL: The United States and South Korea began major air exercises on Monday (Oct 30), involving 130 warplanes from both countries to simulate 24-hour wartime operations. Read more ⮕

Deepening power tussle in Penang a drag on Malaysia’s ruling DAPObservers say ex-Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is keen to oust his successor Chow Kon Yeow. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕