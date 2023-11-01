Trane Technologies' quarterly results beat on commercial heating systems demand

The company said on Wednesday it now expects 2023 revenue growth between 10 per cent and 11 per cent, up from its prior outlook of 10 per cent growth. Trane Technologies increased its outlook for full-year adjusted profit to about $9.00 per share, from its previous forecast of $8.80 to $8.90 per share.

The company, which operates brands such as Thermo King and Frigoblock, benefited from increased demand for environment-friendly heating, cooling and ventilation systems for commercial buildings and refrigeration systems used in trucks.

"With bookings at an all-time high, we continue to see robust customer demand for our sustainable products and services, with particular strength across our commercial HVAC businesses globally," CEO Dave Regnery said.

On an adjusted basis, Trane earned $2.79 per share, compared with estimates of $2.66, according to LSEG data.

