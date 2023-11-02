Trailer driver, 26, arrested following an accident along BKE which injured motorcyclist

"A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing. A one-minute and 20-second clip of the accident's aftermath garnered almost 10,000 views on TikTok within 14 hours.

Posted by TikTok user"liah8676" on Wednesday evening, the video shows two people directing cars to keep to their left on the BKE. Paramedics were seen tending to a man, who is laying the ground next to a trailer. The front of the trailer, which was next to the road divider, was facing oncoming traffic.In another video by TikTok user"sandhusaab0819" — which garnered over 13,000 views in 16 hours — two lanes of the BKE can be seen cordoned off, with a tow truck and a police car parked near the trailer truck.

