Toyota MR2 is reborn as a futuristic electric coupe codenamed FT-Se

October 26, 2023 3:58 AMThe Toyota FT-Se is a pure two-seater BEV (battery electric vehicle) which takes full advantage of its low-down, probably centrally-mounted battery pack to create a low-slung body with low drag and a suitably low centre of gravity.

The styling looks aerodynamic and futuristic, with katana-sharp bodywork (check out that "baby hypercar" nose), dramatic design details (such as the wispy wind mirrors) and striking exterior lighting elements, but everything appears to be closer to reality than fantasy, so it is not far-fetched to imagine the FT-Se running on roads and tracks as a production model in the near future when EVs overtake ICE cars once and for all.

The cockpit is a radical place, with a racy steering yoke instead of a wheel, a pair of smartphone-style displays flanking the steering, and a "phablet" instrument panel straight ahead. Almost all the controls are digital, naturally, but there are physical switches for the hazard lights, indicators, wipers and whatnot. headtopics.com

Honeycomb kneepads for the driver and co-driver provide greater body support during cornering, which is likely to be hard, fast and flat-out in the FT-Se. The blue sports seats are supportive and clad in performance fabric, but the headroom might be tight for taller GR racers, especially if they need to wear racing helmets for motorsports.

The FT-Se is also equipped with Arene, Toyota's new-generation software platform. Operating-system updates would enable the driving machine to evolve over time for a sportier or easier driving experience, while a variety of apps would provide different ways to enjoy or customise the car. Toyota calls this "playing with the automotive seasoning", which sounds like a tasty way to make the FT-Se more delectable for different drivers. headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Singapore gives conditional approval for 1.2GW of electricity imports from Vietnam to Sembcorp UtilitiesSINGAPORE — The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted conditional approval to import 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from Vietnam, marking another step towards Singapore's goal of importing up to 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035. Read more ⮕

Residents to be rewarded for cutting electricity usage during peak periods under pilot programmeAbout 1,000 households that have smart electricity meters will receive alerts from the SP app to adjust their electricity usage. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

S’pore to import low-carbon electricity from Vietnam to help meet renewable imports targetThe imports could potentially constitute 10 per cent of Singapore’s annual needs. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

You may soon be rewarded for reducing electricity usage during peak periodsAsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there. Read more ⮕

Households to get financial incentive for reducing electricity use during peak periods from next yearThe first of its kind initiative involves participating households with smart electricity meters installed monitoring their energy use through the SP mobile app, which will send alerts. Read more ⮕

Toyota aims to put 1,000 km-range Lexus EV on the road by 2026TOKYO : Toyota unveiled a Lexus concept car with a roughly 1,000 kilometre range on Wednesday that it aims to roll out by 2026, part of the Japanese automaker's strategic pivot to EVs reliant on advanced battery technology. Read more ⮕