Toyota hiking wage of US factory workers after UAW labor deals

Toyota Motor said Wednesday it is raising the wages of non-union U.S. factory workers just days after the United Auto Workers union won major pay and benefit hikes from the Detroit Three automakers.The largest Japanese automaker is also cutting the amount of time needed for U.S.

The largest Japanese automaker is also cutting the amount of time needed for U.S. production workers to reach top pay from eight years to four years, according to a document published by the publication Labor Notes and confirmed by Reuters.

