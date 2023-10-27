Tourist accuses shopkeeper of switching prices on souvenir T-shirts

Tourists will bargain everywhere they go, whether they’re at a Persian bazaar or a night market in Bugis.A Twitch streamer, known as Andy or"Cooksux", was shopping for souvenir T-shirts in Singapore when the shopkeeper changed the prices by flipping a signboard over.

Andy, who was travelling with fellow American Twitch streamer Jake, uploaded a video to TikTok recently that documented the amusing incident. It was not specified where in Singapore the incident occurred, though some netizens have claimed they were likely in Bugis Street.

As the duo entered the shop and spoke with the shopkeeper, Andy asked if the shirts were being sold at four for $10 – as indicated by a sign on the rack. The shopkeeper then laughs and apologises before flipping the sign over – it previously read"one for $4" and"three for $10", but was changed to"one for $10" and"two for $15".Freshly-grilled dendeng among the essentials at the Ramadan bazaar headtopics.com

The shopkeeper continues to laugh it off, and then tries to explain that the sign was wrongly placed initially."What's the point of changing when they have already seen the prices?" another questioned."He probably just used the wrong side of the signage for the T-shirts," one said."$4 for a tee in Singapore is beyond rare."

"Think he used that board for many things, hence prices on both sides. Might have flipped over by accident. If he wanted to cheat he wouldn't tell them," remarked another.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Tourist dies after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia’s forest park gives wayThe accident occurred while 11 tourists were on the bridge. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Tourist dies after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia’s forest park gives wayJAKARTA – Tragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others... Read more ⮕

Just a misunderstanding? Tourist accuses shopkeeper of switching price signage on souvenirsWas he a victim of 'tourist pricing', or was it just a misunderstanding? Twitch streamer Andy - better known as 'Cooksux' - was buying souvenir T-shirts in Singapore when a shopkeeper changed prices by flipping a signboard over before his eyes in a video uploaded to TikTok last Thursday (Oct 19). The video has since garnered over 140,000 views and. Read more ⮕

Jung Hae-in shares what he's looking forward to in Singapore ahead of fan-meetWhen it comes to favourite local sweet treats for tourists, kaya toast is a popular answer and it's no different for this South Korean actor. Nearly a year after his last visit to promote his K-drama Connect, Jung Hae-in will be hitting our shores again this Sunday (Oct 29) for his first fan-meet in Singapore. The 35-year-old shared with AsiaOne:.. Read more ⮕

Apple raises price of TV+ subscription to $13.70 per month; fees of other services also upThe increase comes as Netflix and other subscription services raise their prices. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Apple hikes price of Apple TV+, Apple News+Apple Inc is raising the subscription prices of Apple TV+ and Apple News+, according to its website.The price of Apple TV+ was increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month, while the price of Apple News+ was increased to $12.99 per month from $9.99, a month earlier. Read more ⮕