Tour de France S’pore Criterium organisers respond to road closure complaints

There were several road closures and diversions around the Suntec City area due to the Tour de France Singapore Criterium

SINGAPORE – Race organisers of the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium said on Monday that they “took efforts to ensure information on the road closures was available on multiple plaforms” ahead of last weekend’s event at Suntec City.

Some members of the public were reported to have been unaware of road closures for the two-day race and had called in to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao's (LHZB) hotline to voice their complaints. They noted that traffic jams near the area had caused travel delays of between 30 to 60 minutes.

Several roads were closed or redirected for the Oct 28-29 event, including sections of Nicoll Highway, Bras Basah road, and those near the War Memorial, Esplanade Drive and Temasek Boulevard. Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Evoke Exp – organisers of the Singapore Criterium – noted that the the information was disseminated via radio advertisements, traffic advisories on various social media pages, LED board notifying motorists on road closures and via bus operators, SBS Transit and Tower Transit’s websites.

The Land Transport Authority had also issued advisories via the expressway monitoring system, it added. Back for a second year, the Singapore Criterium featured top cyclists such as two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar, British legend Mark Cavendish and eventual winner Jasper Philipsen.