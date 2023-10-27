Tottenham go five points clear with 2-1 win at Palace

Ange Postecoglou's side were matched by London rivals Palace throughout an even opening period but took charge once a Joel Ward own goal gave them the lead shortly after the break.

James Maddison was involved in both goals with the former Leicester City player again outstanding for the visitors. They are five points clear of champions Manchester City, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, and Arsenal, who welcome bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.Postecoglou was critical of his side after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday but apart from a tricky opening few minutes and some late jitters they were dominant at Palace.

It is the biggest lead they have held at the top since the final day of the season in 1961 when they last won the title. "I think the spell between the first and second goal we were dominant and played some really good football and then I still think the lads handled (the end of the match) well."Despite plenty of slick possession, the visitors had failed to really trouble goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the first half while Palace had early efforts by Ayew and Odsonne Edouard saved by Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario. headtopics.com

When Pape Matar Sarr's attempted cross was blocked the ball fell for Maddison who drove the ball into the danger area where it rebounded off the leg of Ward and into the net. Spurs threatened a third but had to endure an anxious climax after Pedro Porro mistimed his jump trying to clear a cross and Ayew controlled the ball with his chest and arm before thumping a shot past Vicario - the goal standing after a long VAR check.

