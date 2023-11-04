Today in Pictures: Women in Hanbok, Tourists at Louvre, Afghan Nationals, Storm Ciaran, Newhaven Lighthouse, Israeli Hostages

Women wearing traditional hanbok in Seoul, Korea, tourists taking a selfie at the Louvre in Paris, France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures. Women wearing traditional hanbok and posing for a selfie under a gingko tree’s autumnal foliage in the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds in Seoul, on Nov 2, 2023.Tourists taking a selfie with their hair blown by wind from Storm Ciaran, near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre in Paris, France, on Nov 2, 2023.

Afghan nationals speaking to members of the media from the window of a bus, as they were detained and shifted to a temporary holding centre after Pakistan gave the last warning for undocumented migrants to leave, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Nov 2, 2023.An Afghan refugee with her child who arrived from Pakistan, walking at a makeshift camp near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on Nov 2, 2023.Waves crashing over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England, on Nov 2, 2023, as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciaran hit Britain.Pictures of 224 Israeli hostages and red balloons attached to seats in the main theatre hall of the International Convention Centre in Jerusalem, Israel, on Nov 2, 202

THE STRAITS TIMES: Win: Two tickets to PerthDownload a free travel scrapbook for kids produced by ST Smart Parenting, design its cover and stand to win tickets to Perth. Targeted at primary school pupils, the scrapbook Let’s Go To... Western Australia has 13 pages of activities, best printed out as A4-sized pages in colour. It will help children discover the state’s beautiful places, history, cultures and people.There is also a section which encourages kids to learn fun facts about the quokka, wombat and other animals found in Western Australia. Kids aged 12 and below can design the cover and submit it for a competition. The participant with the best cover will win two return air tickets to Perth. With 12,500km of coastline, Western Australia boasts some of the world’s most photogenic beaches. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIAJoin a free kite-flying fiesta inspired by Tom And Jerry series’ debut episode Sky’s The Limit. PHOTO: CARTOON NETWORK Head to Marina Barrage’s Green Roof this coming Saturday and Sunday for a kite-flying fiesta hosted by Cartoon Network.The event is inspired by the first localised Tom And Jerry series’ debut episode Sky’s The Limit. The seven-part show features the beloved cartoon cat and mouse taking their rivalry to the next level in Singapore, against HDB blocks, the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort and other iconic locales

CHANNELNEWSASIA: All Blacks skipper Cane to head to Japan after World Cup painNew Zealand captain Sam Cane will play a season for Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath and take a year off from Super Rugby following the disappointment of the World Cup final.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: New Zealand's Henry out of World Cup, replaced by JamiesonMatt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced in the squad by fellow New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Doping-Former steeplechase world champion Jeruto has provisional suspension liftedFormer steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto has had her provisional suspension for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) lifted with immediate effect after the charge was not proven, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World CupLUCKNOW, India : Afghanistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive after beating the Netherlands by seven wickets in a low-scoring group game on Friday.Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run rate.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Pakistan opt to bowl in crucial World Cup clash with New ZealandBENGALURU : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl in their high-stakes World Cup match with New Zealand, who welcomed back fit-again captain Kane Williamson on Saturday.

