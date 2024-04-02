Today in Pictures: Protests, Farewell to a Bookstore, and More

Ultra Orthodox Jews protesting conscription in Israel, Hong Kongers bidding farewell to a bookstore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures. Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines group flying paper planes during their initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, on April 1, 2024. People taking wefies in front of independent bookstore Mount Zero on its last day of business in Hong Kong on March 31, 2024.
Palestinians looking out from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on April 1, 2024, as they inspect the damages after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital. An Israeli soldier at the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, on April 1, 2024. An aerial view showing residential buildings with roof-mounted photovoltaic solar panels in Yinchuan, northwestern China's Ningxia region, on March 31, 2024
