Today in Pictures: Protests, Farewell to a Bookstore, and More

Ultra Orthodox Jews protesting conscription in Israel, Hong Kongers bidding farewell to a bookstore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures. Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines group flying paper planes during their initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, on April 1, 2024. People taking wefies in front of independent bookstore Mount Zero on its last day of business in Hong Kong on March 31, 2024.

Palestinians looking out from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on April 1, 2024, as they inspect the damages after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital. An Israeli soldier at the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, on April 1, 2024. An aerial view showing residential buildings with roof-mounted photovoltaic solar panels in Yinchuan, northwestern China's Ningxia region, on March 31, 2024

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in Pictures, March 8, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Today in Pictures: Lightning Strike, Balinese Ritual, and MoreA collection of photos from around the world including a lightning strike in Montevideo, a Balinese Hindu ritual in Jimbaran, and other events.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 15, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 18, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 19, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 20, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »