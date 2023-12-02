Tobu Railway's Spacia X limited express train starts operations

The spotlight this week is on Tobu Railway's limited express train called Spacia X, which runs from Tokyo’s Asakusa district to Nikko, which is being developed into an "international eco-resort". Tobu Railway’s Spacia X limited express train commenced operations on Jul 15. It travels from Tokyo’s Asakusa district to Nikko, which is known for its majestic nature and the World Heritage Site, Nikko Toshogu Shrine.

Tobu Railway is run by the Tobu Group, which wants to turn the Nikko area into an “international eco-resort”. The Spacia X’s exterior is made of aluminium alloy. As part of the group’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), it has been made lightweight and as energy efficient as possible. We look back at the months leading up to the launch of the Spacia X. In March, the train travelled from Yamaguchi Prefecture to Tobu's facility in Saitama Prefecture. It was towed by a JR Freight locomotive. It travelled almost 1,000km on a JR track for two days. Tobu Railway’s terminal is Asakusa Station, which opened in 1931. Its headquarters is near the Tokyo Skytree Station in Sumida City





