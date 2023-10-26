Toa Payoh zi char hawker sent to hospital after helping to put out fire at neighbouring stall

A zi char stall employee was taken to the hospital after helping to put out a fire at a neighbouring ban mian stall.A zi char hawker working at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh was taken to the hospital after he helped to put out a fire that broke out at a neighbouring stall.coffee shop located at Block 203 Toa Payoh NorthAn eyewitness told the Chinese evening daily that there were a few fire trucks and police cars at the scene that afternoon.

When a reporter from Shin Min visited the coffee shop later that day, the premises were cordoned off. An employee from the coffee shop, surnamed Chen, said she called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) when she saw that the ban mian stall had caught fire.saw the employee from the zi char stall use a fire extinguisher and a hose reel to put out the fire.

When SCDF personnel arrived at the coffee shop, they took the zi char stall employee to the hospital, as he was suspected to have inhaled too much smoke.When interviewed, the owner of the ban mian stall, who is also surnamed Chen, recounted that she turned on the gas stove at the back of the stall to fry some fish. headtopics.com

"A customer ordered noodles, so I started cooking and I forgot to turn off the gas for the pot at the back of the stall. "I later noticed a burning smell, and realised that the pot was on fire. The plastic containers above were also on fire. I panicked because the stack of plastic containers were too high up and I couldn't put out the fire," said the 51-year-old.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at the coffee shop on Tuesday afternoon."A coffee shop staff extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a fire extinguisher prior to SCDF's arrival," said SCDF. headtopics.com

They also confirmed that one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Popular snack stall Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff is back with daughter of former owner at the helmThe stall with a 60-year legacy recently reopened after an eight-month hiatus, with the hawker’s Gen-Z daughter at the helm. Read more ⮕

Daily roundup: Bugis hawker gives free meals to needy using diners' donationsStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today. 1. This made my day: Bugis hawker gives free meals to needy using diners' donations An act of kindness four years ago led a hawker in Bugis to provide free meals to the needy. Now, it has turned into an initiative supported by other diners. The initiative was... Read more ⮕

Diner shocked after paying $8.50 and $14.50 for mixed rice meals from Kopitiam stallWe visit coffee shops when we want to get an affordable meal but a diner was shocked at the price of his meal from a mixed rice stall at a Kopitiam located at V Hotel Lavender. Read more ⮕

SFA suspends, fines NTU canteen stall after infestationThe licence of Foodelicia at 38 Nanyang Crescent has been suspended from Tuesday to Nov 6. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Christopher Lee used his Star Search '95 prize money to pay off his debts and buy an old carThe actor also revealed the jobs he had to take on when he was growing up in Malaysia: From helping to sort out rotten vegetables in a factory to being a butcher. Read more ⮕

AI-generated child sexual abuse images could flood the internet. A watchdog is calling for actionNEW YORK: The already-alarming proliferation of child sexual abuse images on the internet could become much worse if something is not done to put controls on artificial intelligence tools that generate Read more ⮕