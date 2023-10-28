'To us, it matters': A couple's fight for their stillborn twins to be officially named in Singapore

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: After their twins Abigail and Lara were stillborn, all Ms Mandy Too and Mr Aidan Hoy had to remember them by was a document titled"Notification of a Still-Birth".

“It was so cold. It just felt like okay, they want to know how much your baby weighed, but doesn't matter who they are. We just want to know how heavy they were when they died,” said Ms Too. “It was so upsetting.”

“Even though they were not officially alive or officially born ... we lived with them for eight or nine months and we could see their personalities starting to show,” said Mr Hoy.So Ms Too wrote to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which oversees birth and death registration services, hoping she could get the twins’ names included in their stillbirth notification documents.Even if she couldn't get it for her twins, she hoped the authorities would do it for future stillbirths. headtopics.com

In September 2022, the MP filed a parliamentary question on whether the new digital birth certificates would include space for the name of a stillborn child. “We had never intended to make it such a public thing, but if that would add weight to the review, and it would show that it was not just us … We spoke to so many bereaved parents and we knew we were not the only ones who wanted it,” she said.

“It (was) enough for me to know that because of them, others could get it. And it would be something that I can hold on to in a way.”Then in early October, Ms Too received an email from ICA informing her that she could apply for a commemorative birth certificate for the twins. headtopics.com

The couple immediately applied, and received a digital copy of Abigail's and Lara's commemorative birth certificates earlier this month.

