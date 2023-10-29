Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrot

The 2019 champions stay rooted to the bottom of the 10-team table after succumbing to their fifth defeat in six matches against hosts India on Sunday.

England restricted the tournament hosts to a modest 229-9 but imploded in their chase and were all out for 129 inside 35 overs in yet another batting capitulation. "Very disappointing," Butter said after the 100-run thrashing left them with only mathematical chances of making the last four.England face Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches and a only a top-eight finish would guarantee them a place in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.The stumper-batsman was pleased with their bowling and fielding and lamented how poor batting let them down again.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clashLUCKNOW, India : England's World Cup title defence may be in tatters after four defeats in five matches but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday their sagging fortunes won't stop them from relishing their blockbuster clash with hosts India. Read more ⮕

Rallying-Rovanpera on track for second successive titleToyota's Kalle Rovanpera was set for a second successive world rally title after building up a 36.4 second lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville on the first full day of the Central European Rally on Friday. Read more ⮕

We deserved better says Argentina coach after another England defeatPARIS : Argentina coach Michael Cheika felt his team deserved better on the night as the Pumas fell just short against England after overcoming a rough start to the bronze medal game on Friday. Read more ⮕

England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronzePARIS : England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week. Read more ⮕

England claim bronze but need more to challenge the elitePARIS : From where they were at the end of their dismal warm-ups, England's World Cup was an unqualified success and they were within three minutes of one of the great sporting turnarounds. But they leave France still very much a work in progress. Read more ⮕

India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded EnglandLUCKNOW, India : India vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss their World Cup match with England as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury so the hosts may stick with his replacement Suryakumar Yadav, batsman KL Rahul said on Saturday. Read more ⮕