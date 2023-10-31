HEAD TOPICS

Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

Match Group on Tuesday forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below Wall Street estimates, anticipating continued weakness in spending on dating services amid unrest in some markets and high inflation.The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December.

The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December. Analysts were expecting $895.2 million, according to LSEG data. Shares of Dallas, Texas-based Match were up 1 per cent in trading after the bell In the third quarter ended September, revenue grew 9 per cent to $882 million, beating analysts' estimate of $880.6 million, according to LSEG.

