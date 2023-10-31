Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December. Analysts were expecting $895.2 million, according to LSEG data. Shares of Dallas, Texas-based Match were up 1 per cent in trading after the bell In the third quarter ended September, revenue grew 9 per cent to $882 million, beating analysts' estimate of $880.6 million, according to LSEG.

