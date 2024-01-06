Time to face facts — Covid-19 may never be eradicated

Most of us are likely to have repeated bouts of Covid-19 infection throughout our lifetime. Infectious disease physician Leong Hoe Nam weighs in on what this means for Singapore. The virus has mutated significantly and any immunity previously formed now wanes, lasting only three to six months. It is time to acknowledge and accept the repeated rise and fall of Covid-19 as the new normal.





