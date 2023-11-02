TikTokers tour kibbutz massacre in Israel's war of influence

"If you won't show the world the graphic things about everything, they won't believe you," the 21-year-old said."I influence in fashion, and now I influence as a Jew." Ms Keyy, who has half a million followers on Instagram and 300,000 more on TikTok, was one of a small gaggle of influencers invited by the Israeli government to the commune scarred with smears of dried blood, bullet holes and charred family homes.

"I stopped everything to show the world the truth, because it's crazy that people are denying everything," she said."You need to come and prove to everyone that it happened." Six Thai labourers and a small family which had just celebrated their son's bar mitzvah coming-of-age ceremony were also named among the dead.

"The day everything happened I immediately knew I don't want to do any other content besides talking about what happened here," said 26-year-old food and showbiz influencer Alina Rabinovich, who claims half-a-million followers across her accounts.She admits the work, so close to Gaza and Hamas's arsenal of rockets, is dangerous and flinches at a burst of outgoing artillery fire.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30). 'I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,' Israeli President Isaac Herzog...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singer Eric Nam cancels KL concert due to threats, addresses backlash over Instagram like for post on Israel-Hamas warNam received backlash after liking an Instagram post related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysJERUSALEM — A German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: US House Republicans unveil bill to fund Israel by cutting IRS budgetWASHINGTON — US House of Representatives Republicans on Monday (Oct 30) introduced a plan to provide US$14.3 billion (S$19.5 billion) in aid to Israel by cutting funding for the Internal Revenue Service, setting up a showdown with Democrats who control the Senate.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources sayBEIRUT — With dozens of Hezbollah fighters killed in three weeks of border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group is working to stem its losses as it prepares for the possibility of a drawn-out conflict, three sources familiar with its thinking said.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel's Mobileye CEO urges that Netanyahu be replaced immediatelyThe head of self-driving auto technologies firm Mobileye and one of Israel's leading businessmen, Amnon Shashua, on Sunday urged the immediate ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕