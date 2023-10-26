TikToker Zaki tries to buy entire outfit from Mustafa Centre for $20, here's how it went

In a video uploaded on Oct 20, Zaki shared that he embarked on this challenge because his manager asked him to update his wardrobe.
"I personally don't get why my style is problematic and outdated. I don't think it's a 'me' problem," he remarked.But before he could start shopping, he first had to find the clothing section, which proved to be a problem since the mall is so huge.
"It's like Narnia. It's like you don't know what you're getting," said Zaki, referencing the popular children's movie about a fantasy world hidden away in a cupboard.But it all seemed to be in vain because he struggled to find anything to make up a complete outfit for $20 or less. headtopics.com
For instance, one batik print shirt he found cost $15.50, which was already three quarters of his budget.He also managed to find jeans for $12.90 and a lot of other pants, but they were all priced at $29.90 each."I don't think this video is going to work out if it's under $20. So I think I'm going to change the strategy."
So, he ended up switching the rules to a $20 budget for one article of clothing and picked out a grey-coloured shirt. He also modelled the geometric print shirt at the end of the video and even did a little catwalk along the road outside Mustafa."Overall, mission failed, I couldn't get anything under $20," he concluded. He also threw in the advice for non-fashionista viewers to get a fashion-savvy partner or friend to tag along if one chooses to shop at Mustafa. headtopics.com
