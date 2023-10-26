TikToker Zaki tries to buy entire outfit from Mustafa Centre for $20, here's how it went

In a video uploaded on Oct 20, Zaki shared that he embarked on this challenge because his manager asked him to update his wardrobe.

"I personally don't get why my style is problematic and outdated. I don't think it's a 'me' problem," he remarked.But before he could start shopping, he first had to find the clothing section, which proved to be a problem since the mall is so huge.

"It's like Narnia. It's like you don't know what you're getting," said Zaki, referencing the popular children's movie about a fantasy world hidden away in a cupboard.But it all seemed to be in vain because he struggled to find anything to make up a complete outfit for $20 or less. headtopics.com

For instance, one batik print shirt he found cost $15.50, which was already three quarters of his budget.He also managed to find jeans for $12.90 and a lot of other pants, but they were all priced at $29.90 each."I don't think this video is going to work out if it's under $20. So I think I'm going to change the strategy."

So, he ended up switching the rules to a $20 budget for one article of clothing and picked out a grey-coloured shirt. He also modelled the geometric print shirt at the end of the video and even did a little catwalk along the road outside Mustafa."Overall, mission failed, I couldn't get anything under $20," he concluded. He also threw in the advice for non-fashionista viewers to get a fashion-savvy partner or friend to tag along if one chooses to shop at Mustafa. headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

French TikToker explains 'Singapore math', from plastic bags to HaidilaoYou may have heard of 'girl math', but what about 'Singapore math'? Yes, it is 'math' and not 'maths'. Pardon the Americanism. Girl math is a new viral TikTok trend that began in New Zealand but has since gained popularity around the world, including Singapore, according to The Straits Times. The term was popularised in July when hosts on a... Read more ⮕

Hong Kong’s Templewater to buy OncoCare Medical and Novena Heart Centre in SingaporeThe deal would value the businesses at about $460 million including debt. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingpstrongspan style="font-size:11pt; font-variant:normal; white-space:pre-wrap"span style="font-family:Arial,sans-serif"span style="color:000000"span style="font-weight:700"span style="font-style:italic"span style="text-decoration:none"It plans to initially deploy its digital transformation in Singapore before moving globally. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre opens new building to address ‘evolving’ health needsMore than double the size of its predecessor, the facility is expected to accommodate a 30 per cent increase in annual attendance by 2030. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre moves to new building to cater to rising demand, wait time down slightlyMedian wait times at the centre have shortened slightly, to under 50 days from under 60 days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre unveils new building, cuts wait times down slightly, projects rising demandMedian wait times at the centre have shortened slightly, to under 50 days from under 60 days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕