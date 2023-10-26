TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licences to tap $71b market

JAKARTA – TikTok and YouTube are considering joining Meta in applying for e-commerce licences in Indonesia after South-east Asia’s largest economy banned online shopping on social media platforms, according to people familiar with the discussions., saying it sought to protect small and midsize offline merchants and marketplaces, and to ensure users’ data was protected.

With a population of more than 270 million, Indonesia generated nearly US$52 billion (S$71 billion) in e-commerce transactions in 2022, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. The law was a particular blow to TikTok, which pledged in June to invest billions of dollars in South-east Asia, mainly in Indonesia where it has a base of 125 million users, in a major push to build its e-commerce service TikTok Shop.

The app, owned by Chinese technology giant Bytedance, plans to apply for an e-commerce licence and is exploring the best path to do so, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TikTok is holding talks for potential partnerships with local e-commerce players, including GoTo’s Tokopedia, while building a standalone TikTok Shop app for Indonesia. headtopics.com

Until TikTok Shop stopped operations in Indonesia in October, it was delivering about 3 million parcels a day in Indonesia, two sources said. TikTok said it could neither confirm nor deny it was considering seeking a licence. Tokopedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alphabet’s YouTube is also planning to apply for an e-commerce licence, two sources said, without specifying the type of permit planned. YouTube introduced in the US a shopping service for creators to promote products and brands on the platform.TikTok and YouTube’s plans to apply for e-commerce permits in Indonesia have not been previously reported. headtopics.com

The permit would enable vendors to advertise goods and do market surveys but no in-app transactions, Mr Isy said, adding that Meta is seeking the permit for its Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps.YouTube and TikTok have not approached the authorities about applying, Mr Isy said. If TikTok were to apply, he said, it would have to be a domestic unit of the company. REUTERS

