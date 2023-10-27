TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licence: Sources

Indonesia's trade ministry banned e-commerce transactions on social media a month ago, saying it sought to protect small and midsize offline merchants and marketplaces, and to ensure users' data was protected.

With a population of more than 270 million, Indonesia generated nearly US$52 billion (S$71.2 billion) in e-commerce transactions last year, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. The law was a particular blow to TikTok, which had pledged in June to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, mainly in Indonesia where it has a base of 125 million users, in a major push to build its e-commerce service TikTok Shop.

The app, owned by Chinese technology giant Bytedance, plans to apply for an e-commerce license and is exploring the best path to do so, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TikTok is holding talks for potential partnerships with local e-commerce players, including GoTo's Tokopedia, while building a standalone TikTok Shop app for Indonesia, the people said. headtopics.com

Until TikTok Shop stopped operations in Indonesia this month, it was delivering about three million parcels a day in Indonesia, two sources said. TikTok said it could neither confirm nor deny it was considering seeking a license. Tokopedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alphabet's YouTube is also planning to apply for an e-commerce license, two sources said, without specifying the type of permit planned. YouTube introduced in the US a shopping service for creators to promote products and brands on the platform.TikTok and YouTube's plans to apply for e-commerce permits in Indonesia have not been previously reported. headtopics.com

