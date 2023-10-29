TikTok video lists Jeanette Aw, Zoe Tay, and Pierre Png as 'richest Mediacorp artistes' with net worths ranging from S$59-82mil

Ever wondered how much our local stars earn? Well, while we’re not here to give you the answers, we can certainly point you to the direction of a hilarious TikTok, which lists the “three richest Mediacorp artistes”.believe it’s backed up by facts. It certainly gave us a good laugh though.

We wanted to ask Pierre out to buy coffee – or the whole coffee shop if he’s in the mood? – but he had yet to respond to us at press time. Zoe, on the other hand, said via her manager that she won’t be responding to the video as well., 55. Though we have no doubt the actress has made some bag in her time — she has been in showbiz for 35 years after all — the clip was extremely generous with her net worth estimate of US$50-55mil (S$68-75mil).

An AI voice then goes on to narrate: “Many Singaporean grow up watching her on our TV screens, especially her iconic drama, Never mind the monotonous AI voice and odd choice to list the stars’ net worth in USD, they fumbled hard with the pictures of our very recognisable Ah Jie (seriously!). While detailing the history of her career, random stock images of women popped up in the reel. C’mon Zoe, invest in better clones with your millions!Giving hope to men everywhere they also added for good measure: “Well she is currently not married, but not sure if she is available. headtopics.com

She also added that it wasn’t the first time she’s been featured in a video like this. “Many years ago, there was also another Top 10 richest and I was also listed on top and was asked by many people too.”

Don't think we didn't notice that Jeanette neither confirms nor denies that she is still "available", which is really the (multi) millionaire dollar question right?"Are they really earning so much? You think Hollywood ah?" questioned one netizen, while others have simply written the video off as a joke.

