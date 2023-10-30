Thrifting in SG: Singapore’s thrifted retail therapy

As per the recent ThredUp 2023 Resale Report, the global used clothing market is expected to reach a remarkable US$350 billion (S$479 billion) by 2027, nearly doubling its current size, as reported by Yahoo News.

In response to the growing thrifting trend, Choy Jia Yu and her friends established Thryft in 2019, with sustainability as a central mission. Thryft, a unique blend of online and offline thrift shopping, currently operates as a pop-up at Peace Centre.

Thryft specializes in offering quality second-hand books and clothing, all priced at a fraction of their original costs. Choy, a 24-year-old member of Generation Z, reflects on her inspiration for this venture, “A couple of years back, thrifting wasn’t as big as it is now. It involved a lot of going to traditional thrift shops, which was fun but somewhat niche. We wanted to make buying second-hand more accessible to those who would normally go for traditional retail. headtopics.com

But overall, how does shopping contribute to feeling better, and is there more to it than meets the eye? According to Web MD, retail therapy is when individuals go shopping with the primary goal of making themselves feel better.

62% of shoppers buy something to cheer themselves up, while an additional 28% make a purchase to celebrate a special occasion.Social Interaction:Kim Lim goes to her own kind of therapy; shopping & buying new luxurious items for herself headtopics.com

In fact, a study found that buying things one enjoys can be up to 40 times more effective at regaining a sense of control compared to not shopping at all. With the thrifting trend on the rise in Singapore, more people are finding retail therapy not only enjoyable but also an opportunity for personal well-being. It’s a subtle revolution, reshaping how Singaporeans find solace and happiness in the act of shopping.

